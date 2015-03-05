Disbar Attorney Who Wants to Execute California Gays

This is a perfect response to this 'lawyer' who believes that it is perfectly legitimate to use his position within the California Bar to flagrantly ignore the United States Constitution.

This man has no place practicing law in a nation whose fundamental legal document he so demeans.

According to the California Business and Professions Code Section 6068 Duties of Attorney the FIRST responsibility of a California attorney is to support our nation's constitution.

"It is the duty of an attorney to do all of the following: (a) To support the Constitution and laws of the United States and of this state."

Clearly he has violated his oath in putting forth his vile petition. He has earned disbarment and I hope the state agrees and he loses his license to practice.

