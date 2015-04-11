Bad Math, the Ten Commandments and American Law

It is not uncommon to hear people claim that the United States is a Christian nation, was intended to be a Christian, by design. This is often followed up by something about the Ten Commandments and how the laws of this nation, even our Constitution were based on these laws that were supposedly carved in stone by the Abrahamic god and recounted in Exodus and Deuteronomy for posterity.

And when politicians and lawmakers, like Arkansas’ Asa Hutchinson, come along and decide to place monuments to these commandments on the steps of courthouses and state houses we hear, “They’re the laws that form the basis of our laws, so it’s appropriate and even proper.”

In other words, the Establishment Clause found in the first amendment to our Constitution should be ignored when it comes to erecting monuments to these commandments, because we wouldn’t have laws or a Constitution without them.

Okay, if that’s the argument, let’s do the math and see just how much influence the Ten Commandments actually have on our laws.

By the numbers:

Thou shalt have no other gods before me - most definitely not a law. In fact, a clear violation of the first amendment of our Constitution which gives everyone in this nation the right to worship whatever god they so choose, or none at all. Thou shalt make no graven images - not only not a law, but someone should really let Governor Hutchinson in on this one. Thou shalt not take the lord’s name in vain - once again, not a law, not even close. Remember the Sabbath - a nice sentiment, but most certainly not a law. Just ask everybody who works at your local mall. Honor thy mother and father - another really great sentiment, anyone raising teenagers knows that, but absolutely not a law. Thou shalt not murder - and we have a winner, as long as you exclude government sanctioned actions, likes acts of war. Thou shalt not commit adultery - also not in any way a law. Though maybe it should be one, it might help that 50% divorce rate. Thou shalt not steal - another winner, unless you’re a corporation or a politician of course, then you get your own get out of jail free card. Thou shalt not bear false witness - I’ll give this a 50% yes, since it illegal to lie to law enforcement. Thou shalt no covet your neighbor’s wife, stuff and of course their slaves - nope, not a law, not even close once again. Though thankfully, it is no longer legal to own other human beings.

That makes the grand total is 2.5 out of ten.

And, one more not. Not a compelling argument to violate the first amendment to the Constitution.