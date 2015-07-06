Colorado's Push Against Teenage Pregnancies Is a Startling Success

The results are in. This project in Colorado has reduced abortions in the state by a whopping 42%, simply by providing teens and women with access to free long-term birth control. But I bet you can guess which party that currently controls the state's legislature failed to renew the program's grant.

Ding, ding! You guessed it, the anti-choice Republicans.

You can't have it both ways guys, either you help young women be responsible for their sex lives and watch abortions rates drop dramatically, and the lives of these women improve dramatically, or you pretend that you can just legislate abortion away and watch the disaster that comes from that fall at your feet.