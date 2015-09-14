Half Of Former Catholics Have Forsaken Religion Altogether

From the article:

Roughly half of Americans raised in Catholic households have left the church at some point -- and most of them have stayed away for good, according to a recent report by Pew Research Center.

These "former Catholics" make up 15 percent of the U.S. population, according to another recent survey by Public Religion Research Institute. These Americans are largely abandoning religion altogether after leaving the Catholic Church, while others find new homes in Protestant denominations and non-Christians faiths.

As a former Catholic, I find this trend unsurprising.